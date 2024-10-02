Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Short Interest Update

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,600 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 453,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Haoxi Health Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ HAO opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Haoxi Health Technology has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

Get Haoxi Health Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Haoxi Health Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haoxi Health Technology stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of Haoxi Health Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Haoxi Health Technology

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, which include online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help its advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haoxi Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haoxi Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.