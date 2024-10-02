Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.65

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hansard Global Trading Up 2.2 %

LON HSD opened at GBX 54.70 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 17.04 and a quick ratio of 12.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.53. Hansard Global has a 1 year low of GBX 37.20 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The company has a market capitalization of £74.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,070.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Hansard Global Company Profile

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

