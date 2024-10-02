Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE GFI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. 3,209,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,271. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 14.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

