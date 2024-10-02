Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans $0.70 Variable Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAIN. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

