Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II Sells 20,000 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $396,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,829,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,265,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $397,800.00.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBEX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 9.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

