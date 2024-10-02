FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Chubb Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $21.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.12. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CB. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $292.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.19. Chubb has a one year low of $204.15 and a one year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

