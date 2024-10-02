FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1676 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December Stock Performance
XIDE opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33.
About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December
