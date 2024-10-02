Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $5.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.50 to $4.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $5.28 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,222,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Frontier Group by 176.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 672,471 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 119.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 250,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 136,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

