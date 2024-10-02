Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.85. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec.

