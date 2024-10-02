Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Update

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fnac Darty Price Performance
Fnac Darty stock opened at C$66.00 on Wednesday. Fnac Darty has a twelve month low of C$46.08 and a twelve month high of C$66.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.00.
Fnac Darty Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fnac Darty
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Fnac Darty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fnac Darty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.