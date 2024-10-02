Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Update

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fnac Darty Price Performance

Fnac Darty stock opened at C$66.00 on Wednesday. Fnac Darty has a twelve month low of C$46.08 and a twelve month high of C$66.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.00.

Fnac Darty Company Profile

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

