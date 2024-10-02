First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Down 5.0% in September

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,079,400 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 2,189,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Shares of FFMGF stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. First Mining Gold has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

