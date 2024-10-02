First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Down 5.0% in September

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,079,400 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 2,189,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
First Mining Gold Price Performance
Shares of FFMGF stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. First Mining Gold has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
