First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Update

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

First Capital stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 1,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $118.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.63. First Capital has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $38.00.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Capital in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Capital

Insider Activity at First Capital

In other news, Director John Shireman bought 1,000 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,930. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

