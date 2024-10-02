Financial Contrast: Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) vs. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -26.01% -490.14% -11.58% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tucows and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tucows and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $350.81 million 0.63 -$96.20 million ($9.51) -2.11 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $21.36 million 0.05 $290,000.00 N/A N/A

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows.

Risk & Volatility

Tucows has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats Tucows on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows



Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.



Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

