Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,909,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 2,701,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,385.7 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of EVGGF opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.58. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $87.44 and a 12-month high of $136.10.
About Evolution AB (publ)
