Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,909,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 2,701,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,385.7 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EVGGF opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.58. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $87.44 and a 12-month high of $136.10.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

About Evolution AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.