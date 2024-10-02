Evercore ISI Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $33.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APA. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on APA from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of APA stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. APA has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in APA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in APA by 12.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in APA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in APA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in APA by 18.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

