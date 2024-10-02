Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the technology company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $101.94 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 169,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,108,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at $527,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

