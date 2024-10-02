Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 0.9 %

ENZ opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 94.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,499,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

