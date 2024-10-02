DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Up 12.0% in September

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,136. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
