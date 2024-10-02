DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Up 12.0% in September

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,136. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

