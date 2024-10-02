Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in September

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.6 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0614 per share. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 99.84%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.