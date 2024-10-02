Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMAGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 104,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of DOMA remained flat at $6.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. Doma has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Doma (NYSE:DOMAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 28.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMAFree Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

