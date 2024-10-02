Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 181,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Docebo by 572.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 80,428 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Docebo by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 198.36 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. Docebo has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $56.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Docebo had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCBO. Craig Hallum began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

