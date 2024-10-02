Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
Diversified Energy Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the second quarter worth about $189,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diversified Energy Company Profile
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
