Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Update

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. 1,351,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 86,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

