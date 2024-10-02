Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Short Interest Update

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.57% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:DEMZ opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.04. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78.

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

