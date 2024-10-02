Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.78 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $33.33 to $34.03 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $35.14 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.99.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DECK opened at $155.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $2,311,000. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $4,251,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

