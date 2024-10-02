Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 9,460,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. 1,221,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,488. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

