Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 100 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $11,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,760,586.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00.

Shake Shack Stock Down 1.4 %

SHAK stock opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $16,365,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

