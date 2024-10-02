Dan Nicholson Buys 3,040 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Dan Nicholson bought 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £10,944 ($14,638.84).

Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Dan Nicholson purchased 42 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($200.56).

On Friday, August 30th, Dan Nicholson bought 45 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,395 ($45.41) per share, for a total transaction of £1,527.75 ($2,043.54).

Great Portland Estates Trading Up 1.4 %

LON GPE opened at GBX 361 ($4.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 327.50 ($4.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.40 ($6.12). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 349.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 364.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.69) to GBX 440 ($5.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.01) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 423.25 ($5.66).

Get Our Latest Analysis on Great Portland Estates

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.