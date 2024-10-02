Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
CMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
CMRE opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.37.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $515.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costamare will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
