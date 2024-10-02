Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1037 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 46.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 136,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

