Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1037 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
