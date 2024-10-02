Comparing Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) & Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) and Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Caldwell Partners International shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Mastech Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastech Digital and Caldwell Partners International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $190.19 million 0.59 -$7.14 million ($0.65) -14.78 Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 9.20

Profitability

Caldwell Partners International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mastech Digital. Mastech Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caldwell Partners International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Mastech Digital and Caldwell Partners International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital -2.10% 4.53% 3.52% Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mastech Digital and Caldwell Partners International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Caldwell Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mastech Digital beats Caldwell Partners International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastech Digital

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. In addition, the company provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. Further, it offers digital transformation services, including digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. The company provides its services across various industry verticals, such as financial services, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Caldwell Partners International

(Get Free Report)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools. The company offers its services under the Caldwell and IQTalent brand names. It serves real estate, consumer and commercial banking, academic, non-profit, social enterprise, culture, retail, financial services, industrial, insurance, life science, healthcare, private equity and venture capital, professional services, and technology sectors. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.