CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $76.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $71.05 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

