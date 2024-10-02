Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

