China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,805,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CNPPF opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

Further Reading

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

