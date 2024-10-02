Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CG. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$386.27 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

In other news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57. In other news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$299,757.60. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

