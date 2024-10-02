Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Up 5.8% in September

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 22,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 3,116.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 1,370.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12. Celsius has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

