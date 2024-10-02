Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Mizuho upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.84.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

