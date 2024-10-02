Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Snap has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $906,778.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,287,970 shares in the company, valued at $21,255,241.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,832,634.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,493,540 shares of company stock worth $13,271,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 587.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533,653 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after buying an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $110,103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in Snap by 144.5% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,400 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

