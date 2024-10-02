Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Canada Goose by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Canada Goose by 2,048.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $12.32 on Friday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.47 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

