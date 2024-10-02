CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CalciMedica news, Director Robert N. Wilson bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $200,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 364,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,809.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,120. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Singular Research raised CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

CalciMedica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALC opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. CalciMedica has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CalciMedica will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Further Reading

