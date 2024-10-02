Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

NYSE CDRE opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.17. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Cadre had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 454.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 1,640.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

