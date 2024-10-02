Brokers Issue Forecasts for Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walker & Dunlop’s current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

WD has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $110.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.66. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,471,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 94.89%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

