Brokers Issue Forecasts for Plug Power Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a report released on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

