Brokerages Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT at $3.33

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ThredUp

ThredUp Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ThredUp

In other ThredUp news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 66,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $119,922.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,384.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 385,008 shares of company stock valued at $308,906 and sold 367,645 shares valued at $703,755. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in ThredUp by 117.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.