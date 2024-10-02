Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT at $157.00

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.00.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 13,938.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $15,559,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD opened at $141.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.75 and a 200 day moving average of $129.49. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $147.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

