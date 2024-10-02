Brokerages Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target at $46.78

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 297,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 197,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 77,185 shares during the period.

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $49.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

