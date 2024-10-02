Brokerages Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target at $108.20

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.20.
CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.80. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 317.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.99.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
