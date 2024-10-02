Brokerages Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target at $108.20

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.80. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 317.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.