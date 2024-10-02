Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Short Interest Update

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,135,700 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 58,589,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22,191.3 days.

Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCAUF opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd is a consumer durables company in the Automobiles And Trucks industry.

