Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in September

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,200 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 638,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.3 days.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 118.04%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

