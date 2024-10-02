BNP Paribas Downgrades Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) to Underperform

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IPG. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.22 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

